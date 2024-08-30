Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United picked up their first victory of the season as Ben Kennedy’s hat-trick helped the Sky Blues beat Glenavon at The Showgrounds.

Ballymena started the game on the front foot and had the first chance of the game on five minutes as Calvin McCurry cut in from the left-hand side and his shot went harmlessly over the crossbar.

With 14 minutes on the clock, the Braidmen broke the deadlock as three summer signings combined. Initial good play by Danny Lafferty saw him release the ball out the right-hand side to Andy Scott. The winger put in a fantastic delivery that was headed into the net by Kennedy.

That blistering start was doubled as Ballymena and Kennedy made it 2-0 on 14 minutes. The former Crusaders man was aided with the luck of the ball when bursting through on goal and he made no mistake from close range.

Ben Kennedy netted a hat-trick for the Sky Blues in their 3-1 success over Glenavon

However, Glenavon pulled a goal back just after the half hour mark as Keith Ward's inch-perfect free-kick came back off the crossbar and into the net for his second goal in as many games.

The Sky Blues - who had lost all four games heading into the game - started the second half by celebrating their third goal of the contest as Kennedy completed his hat-trick on 49 minutes. A clever knock-down by Johnny McMurray was perfect for the attacker to smash beyond Gareth Deane.

Glenavon, who won their first game of the season against Coleraine last Saturday, almost went further behind as Deane denied his former Coleraine team-mate Scott with a low save.

Jim Ervin said his Ballymena team “didn’t carry out instructions” during last weekend’s loss to Dungannon Swifts but their performance was massively improved and they spurned a big opportunity to make it 4-1. A perfect pass by Kennedy sent McCurry through on goal but his effort went inches by the post with around twenty minutes remaining.

After Jamie Doran lashed off target, Glenavon’s frustrations were summed up as manager Stephen McDonnell was booked for dissent.