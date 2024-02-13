All Sections
​Berraat Turker’s penalty save proved key as Loughgall picked up a point from the home date with Newry City AFC that puts the Villagers inside the top half of the Sports Direct Premiership table.
Loughgall goalkeeper Berraat Turker. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)Loughgall goalkeeper Berraat Turker. (Photo by INPHO/Brian Little)
Loughgall, promoted into this season’s senior division, move above Coleraine on goal difference – with basement-based Newry City now trailing Ballymena United by five points.

Turker was on hand after 17 minutes to deny Adam Salley from the penalty spot, following Nathaniel Ferris’ foul on Donal Scullion.

Luke Cartwright’s near-post header suggested a threat on the visitors’ target but it cleared the crossbar.

Leon Boyd – on loan at Loughgall from Glentoran – was unable to steer home at full stretch after good work between Tiarnan Kelly and Ferris on the right at Lakeview Park.

Lorcan Forde, who counts Loughgall on his list of former clubs, picked out Salley with a clever cross but Turker was, once again, the home hero to divert the header past the post.

Caolan Loughran managed to hit the heights to connect with Pablo Andrade’s free-kick but proved unable to direct the attempt on target.

Loughgall came close to a late goal for Benji Magee as he displayed some slick control inside the penalty to carve out an opening – only to find Newry goalkeeper Conor Mitchell sharp between the posts.

Turker proved composed to cut out Fra McCaffrey’s path to goal in the closing moments following an underhit backpass attempt by the hosts.

