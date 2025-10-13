BetMcLean Cup: Glentoran to face Belfast rivals Crusaders as holders Cliftonville drawn at home to Strabane Athletic
The Reds – who beat Glentoran in last season’s showpiece – will take on their Premier Intermediate opponents at Solitude.
Elsewhere, the tie-of-the-round is arguably at The Oval as Glentoran welcome Crusaders, whilst Linfield travel to east Belfast to take on H&W Welders.
Premiership leaders Coleraine welcome Armagh City to the Ballycastle Road, with Newry City hosting Glenavon and Bangor on their travels to Larne.
The other two ties see Dungannon Swifts host Moyola Park and Ballymena United welcome Newington to Warden Street.
All ties are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 4 (kick-of 7:45pm).
FULL DRAW:
Ballymena United vs Newington
Cliftonville vs Strabane Athletic
Dungannon Swifts vs Moyola Park
H&W Welders vs Linfield
Coleraine vs Armagh City
Newry City vs Glenavon
Larne vs Bangor
Glentoran vs Crusaders