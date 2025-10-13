The draw has been made for the second-round of the BetMcLean Cup

Holders Cliftonville have been handed a home tie against Strabane Athletic in the second-round of the BetMcLean Cup.

The Reds – who beat Glentoran in last season’s showpiece – will take on their Premier Intermediate opponents at Solitude.

Elsewhere, the tie-of-the-round is arguably at The Oval as Glentoran welcome Crusaders, whilst Linfield travel to east Belfast to take on H&W Welders.

Premiership leaders Coleraine welcome Armagh City to the Ballycastle Road, with Newry City hosting Glenavon and Bangor on their travels to Larne.

The other two ties see Dungannon Swifts host Moyola Park and Ballymena United welcome Newington to Warden Street.

All ties are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 4 (kick-of 7:45pm).

FULL DRAW:

Ballymena United vs Newington

Cliftonville vs Strabane Athletic

Dungannon Swifts vs Moyola Park

H&W Welders vs Linfield

Coleraine vs Armagh City

Newry City vs Glenavon

Larne vs Bangor