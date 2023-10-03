2 . 2022: Coleraine 3-4 Cliftonville (AET)

Arguably, one of the most entertaining and dramatic League Cup finals ever in front of a record crowd. After a goalless first half, Coleraine led 2-0 with twenty minutes to go but the Reds rallied to take the game into extra-time. The Bannsiders would then be reduced to ten men and Cliftonville took advantage to seal a 4-3 win as Paddy McLaughlin and co celebrated. The previous year's final (2021) would have to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak Photo: ©INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter