There is a break from Sports Direct Premiership duty this evening as clubs across the Province have their eyes set on BetMcLean Cup glory.
Despite the various formats and different sponsors of the competition, teams have still had the same determination and desire to get their names on the famous trophy.
The last two Cup finals have seen in excess of 10,000 people attend Windsor Park for the showpiece decider as the competition grows from strength to strength.
Here is a recap of the last ten winners:
1. 2023: Linfield 2-0 Coleraine
A third final appearance in a row for Coleraine but they were comfortably beaten by Linfield at Windsor Park. A big crowd would have to wait until the second half for the game to spark into life as Joel Cooper broke the deadlock and this was quickly added by a penalty from Chris Shields as Linfield ran out 2-0 victors Photo: PressEye
2. 2022: Coleraine 3-4 Cliftonville (AET)
Arguably, one of the most entertaining and dramatic League Cup finals ever in front of a record crowd. After a goalless first half, Coleraine led 2-0 with twenty minutes to go but the Reds rallied to take the game into extra-time. The Bannsiders would then be reduced to ten men and Cliftonville took advantage to seal a 4-3 win as Paddy McLaughlin and co celebrated. The previous year's final (2021) would have to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak Photo: ©INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter
3. 2020: Coleraine 2-1 Crusaders
Coleraine and Crusaders would contest the 2020 final and the Hatchetmen would take the lead through ex-Bannsider Jamie McGonigle. A penalty from Stephen Lowry would level the scores and the match winner would arrive from James McLaughlin as Oran Kearney's men lifted the trophy for only the second time in the club's history Photo: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton
4. 2017: Linfield 1-0 Ballymena United
A third final appearance in a row for United and David Jeffrey's men will be wondering how they never returned home with the trophy. However, big names win big games and Andrew Waterworth's solitary effort was enough for Linfield to record a 1-0 win at Windsor Park Photo: ©INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter