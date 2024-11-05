Coleraine chief Dean Shiels says the Bannsiders will be taking tonight's BetMcLean Cup tie away at Crusaders "very seriously" as they aim to progress in the competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two teams are set to lock horns in a mouth-watering second round clash at Seaview - just a few weeks on from a league meeting which Crusaders won 2-1.

Coleraine beat Crusaders in the final of the competition in 2020, before losing in successive showpiece deciders to Cliftonville and Linfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men from the north coast arrive in north Belfast in good form after securing back-to-back Premiership victories for the first time this season – which included a 4-1 win at home to Dungannon Swifts last Saturday.

Crusaders and Coleraine will aim to book a spot in the next round of the BetMcLean Cup as the two teams meet at Seaview this evening

"It's a very difficult draw away to Crusaders," Shiels said.

"We played so well and created so many chances when we played them away in the league.

"If we can go and replicate that performance, I'll be very happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's the last trophy the club has won and we'll be taking it very seriously.

"We want to go there to try and progress and get a cup run.

"You're only three or four games away from a cup final and that's the way of looking at it.

"It's a tough game but we do feel good about ourselves at the moment, we look like a team that's motivated and we will go there hungry and look to progress."

Meanwhile, Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton has labelled Bangor as a “dangerous opponent” ahead tonight’s meeting at Clandeboye Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds have won their last three Premiership contests but know they will be in for a battle against the Championship leaders.

"They are a dangerous opponent and we will have to be on our guard,” Magilton said.

"If I'm on the other side of that I'm licking my lips. If I'm Bangor I'm ready and we have to be ready for the challenge they will pose.

"It's about your attitude and mentality, you have to approach it in the right manner. If you take anything for granted in football it bites you and we can't afford to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a local derby on the offing as Glenavon travel to Armagh City, with Lurgan Blues boss Stephen McDonnell eager to get back to winning ways after last weekend’s loss at Loughgall.

He told the club’s social media platforms: "The reality of last weekend was that Loughgall won 3-0 and we have to live with that.

“The beauty of football is that you get a quick chance to bounce back.

"We play on Tuesday night which is a quick turnaround...we have to try and get back to being ourselves by winning on Tuesday night.”

BetMcLean Cup second round ties (KO 7:45pm):

Annagh United vs Queens University

Armagh City vs Glenavon

Ballymena United vs Ards

Bangor vs Cliftonville

Crusaders vs Coleraine

Dungannon Swifts vs Dollingstown