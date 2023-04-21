News you can trust since 1737
Billy Joe Burns appeal rejected as Crusaders star set to miss Irish Cup final

Crusaders have been dealt with a blow ahead of next month’s Irish Cup final with the news that Billy Joe Burns will miss the showpiece decider through suspension.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read

The 33-year-old has been given a three-game ban for ‘violent conduct’ after throwing a ball in the direction of Larne defender Shaun Want during last week’s Danske Bank Premiership fixture between the two sides.

The Inver Reds would run out 2-0 victors as goals from Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis sealed the Gibson Cup for Tiernan Lynch’s side at Seaview.

Burns was given a straight red card by referee Christopher Morrison for the incident, with Crusaders subsequently launching an appeal.

Referee Christopher Morrison sends off Billy Joe Burns during Crusaders' defeat to Larne, meaning the defender will miss the upcoming Irish Cup final.
However, the Hatchetmen’s pleas fell short and Burns will now have to sit out Crusaders’ final two league games, as well as the Irish Cup final against Ballymena United.

Crusaders finish their Danske Bank Premiership with games against Cliftonville and Glentoran ahead of the Cup final, which is a repeat of last year’s decider.

Related topics:PremiershipDanske BankLarne