Birthday boy Paddy McLaughlin wins Aktivora Manager of the Month prize

McLaughlin, who has been named Aktivora Manager of the Month for September by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association, turned 42 today (Sunday).

McLaughlin’s Cliftonville were unbeaten in September with wins over Glentoran, Dungannon Swifts, Warrenpoint Town, Harland & Wolff Welders and Knockbreda.

The former Institute boss said: “I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ for this award. It’s a reflection on the whole team and backroom staff, not just me.

“We’ve had a brilliant start to the season despite some tricky away fixtures. There’s no magic wand behind our good start, it’s just a product of hard work and desire. We had an excellent pre-season and we’ve carried that form into the new season.

“The boys have been great as they have come out of the blocks really early and we knew it was important that we did that and to get 17 points from a possible 21 is a brilliant return.”