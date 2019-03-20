Blow for Northern Ireland as Will Grigg ruled out

Michael O'Neill said it was a 'blow' as striker Will Grigg was ruled out of Northern Ireland's double header with Estonia and Belarus.

The front man is still struggling with an ongoing ankle injury and has returned to his club Sunderland.

"It's a blow," said O'Neill on Wednesday. "Will has never really had a run for us. He's been carrying the ankle injury since January.

"He stayed on the pitch last Saturday only because Sunderland had used their three subs.

"He wasn't going to be in contention tomorrow night and it was unrealistic to expect him to be ready for Sunday, so it was in his best interests to let him go back to his club.

"We have other options, but it is disappointing as in the Nations League, Will showed he's capable of scoring at this level."