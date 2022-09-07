Board to outline Larne FC’s future

The ‘For the Town’ event will celebrate the club’s achievements since Kenny Bruce MBE invested in Larne Football Club five years ago as well as looking to the future and the major plans for the next number of years.

Larne currently sit sixth in the Danske Bank Irish Premiership standings following an unbeaten start to their league campaign.

Ahead of the event, which is due to start at 7pm, a club spokesperson said: “As a club, we have been on a unique journey together since 2017 and have built something which we believe has united our town and created a common purpose for thousands every weekend.

Kenny Bruce MBE. (Pacemaker).

“Over the past number of months, our board members and staff have been working tirelessly to evaluate the first five years of our journey together – considering our club’s vision, mission and putting down on paper exactly what Larne Football Club means to us all.

“On September 8, supporters will be at Inver Park to hear Kenny Bruce (owner), Gareth Clements (chairman) and Niall Curneen (general manager) regarding where exactly the club is going over the next number of years.”

Posting on Twitter, Kenny Bruce said: “I’m really looking forward to the event. We’re going to update our supporters and our community on the progress we’ve made so far and what we should expect to achieve in the next few years. It will be great to see you all there. Please come and join us.”

Doors open at the 1889 Sports and Social Club at 6pm with the event commencing in the stadium’s Main Stand at 7pm. Niall Curneen will provide a welcome to those in attendance before Kenny Bruce gives a five-year review.