Bobby Burns and Barrow in ‘mutually agreed’ split

The 21-year-old defender joined the Bluebirds from Hearts last summer and had a short loan spell back in the Irish League with Glentoran last season before injury struck.

The Barrow club website included how “Burns returned to fitness and has been in pre-season training with Barrow in recent weeks, coming off the bench during Saturday’s friendly against Bolton Wanderers” but “following discussions with the club it has now been mutually agreed that the remainder of his contract be cancelled”.

The club website also stated: “We would like to thank him for his efforts whilst with Barrow and wish him every success in his future career”.

Bobby Burns during his loan spell at Glentoran. Pic by Pacemaker.

Burns’ first impact on the Irish League scene was with Glenavon and he has also been involved in Northern Ireland senior squads.

