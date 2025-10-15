Rangers have not re-approached Steven Gerrard despite bookmakers’ odds on his return to Ibrox tumbling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It emerged on Saturday night that the former Gers boss, had ruled himself out of the race to become successor to Russell Martin, who was sacked after just 17 games in charge of the Govan club.

However, several bookmakers on Wednesday showed that Gerrard, who won the William Hill Premiership title with Rangers in 2021, was back among the favourites for the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PA news agency understands that there has been no new talks between the two parties.

Rangers have not re-approached Steven Gerrard despite bookmakers' odds on his return to Ibrox tumbling. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat and ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl are two of the front runners for the job.

Muscat, who has reportedly had had talks with the Govan club, has guided Shanghai Port to top spot in the Chinese Super League, two points clear with four games left. Their domestic season ends on November 22.

Speculation abounds that the Govan club are lining up Neil McCann for an interim period in charge until his former Gers team-mate is free to come to Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 52-year-old won a domestic treble with Rangers in 2003 in his only season at Ibrox and as a manager he has won titles in Australia, Japan and China with Melbourne Victory, Yokohama F Marinos and Shanghai Port.

Rohl, 36, reportedly impressed the Rangers hierarchy during talks last week, but rightly or wrongly, may well be considered by scarred and sceptical Gers supporters to be another version of Martin.

Previously an assistant manager at RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and the Germany national team, Rohl had steered Wednesday out of relegation trouble in the Sky Bet Championship in 2023/24.

The German led The Owls to a 12th-place league finish in his only full season as a manager before leaving the troubled Yorkshire club in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other names on the bookmakers’ lists include former Manchester United player and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Hearts boss Derek McInnes, ex-Chelsea and West Ham boss Graham Potter and former Wolves manager Gary O’Neil.

Rangers return from the international break with a home game against Dundee United on Saturday.