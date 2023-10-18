Brad Lyons admits his first taste of international football has given him the appetite to sample even more in the future.

The Ballymoney man made his debut for Northern Ireland in Tuesday night's European qualifier against Slovenia at Windsor Park.

Despite the game ending in a narrow defeat for Michael O'Neill's men courtesy of Adam Cerin’s fifth-minute free-kick, the 26-year-old was proud as punch at fulfilling a lifelong dream of representing his country.

Lyons was named in the starting line-up for his maiden cap alongside Bolton Wanderers defender Eoin Toal.

Northern Ireland midfielder Brad Lyons pictured during the European qualifier against Slovenia at Windsor Park

With a host of experienced stars currently sidelined through injury or suspension, Lyons believes a nucleus of young players coming through can help Northern Ireland once again pick up results.

"Yeah I feel like this is only the start for me," said the Kilmarnock ace after the game.

"Yes it's the pinnacle and the dream, but I'm not happy with one I want to keep going now.

"It was a very proud moment for me tonight, but I want to keep going and play better than that.

"I feel like I was solid but that I still have a lot more to give.

"Seeing the experience moulded with the young players coming through it could be a very bright future.

"The way Shea Charles runs that midfield is unbelievable and Isaac Price was great when he came on. Then there's Callum Marshall, Brodie Spencer and Dale Taylor but I could name loads in there.

"Hopefully us experienced boys can help them shine."

Lyons, who made his breakthrough in senior football at Coleraine, revealed he was "frustrated" at not featuring against San Marino on Saturday as Northern Ireland ran out comfortable winners on home soil.

However, that feeling would soon turn to "butterflies" after being named in the starting eleven for the visit of the Slovenians, who continue to top Group H after the slender victory in south Belfast.

"I was a bit frustrated not to get on on Saturday, I thought it was a good chance," he continued.

"We had a down day on Sunday and then we trained at the pitch on Monday working on things and I found myself in the starting XI team.

"We started moving players around but I stayed in the team. It was a really good feeling but I didn't want to scud it so I didn't tell anyone.

"We travelled to Bangor on Tuesday morning and did set pieces. The team was named in the meeting before and I saw my face pop in the centre midfield, which was a really good feeling.

"I actually surprised myself how calm I stayed the whole day because it was quite a build up.

"I was really proud how calm I stayed in the warm up as well, but once the national anthem played I felt the butterflies as that's when it sank in I was on the international stage.