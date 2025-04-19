Young players, from left, Keenan Murray, Kylan Morrison, Ciaran McKee and Corey Caldwell plus coaches Paul Caldwell (left) and Damian Murray celebrate the joint cross-community initiative between Shankill Juniors and St Oliver Plunkett to send a boys' under 13s squad to the Holland Cup. (Photo by ASG)

Two Belfast grassroots teams have combined to tackle some of Europe’s most promising prospects across the Holland Cup.

Over 300 teams covering nine age sections will be lining out in the Netherlands-based tournament until April 21 – with Shankill Juniors and St Oliver Plunkett making the trip to compete across the boys’ under 13s section thanks to a cross-community initiative born out of friendship through football.

Shankill Juniors coach Craig Fleck and Barry Lowe of St Oliver Plunkett developed the idea of entry thanks to a belief the game could be a powerful vehicle to break down barriers and build lasting connections in a spirit of unity, teamwork and shared ambition.

Determined that no young player would miss out due to financial barriers, the clubs launched an ambitious campaign to raise £34,000 to cover the full cost of taking 16 players and three coaches from each side to compete together on the international stage.

Over the past year, players, parents, and supporters from both clubs have come together to hit their fundraising target through bag-packing events, scratch card draws, bucket collections and ‘Last Man Standing’ competitions, as well as the generous support of local businesses and community champions who played a vital role in making the trip possible.

“This started as a simple idea between two mates who coach football from different sides of the community, bringing our teams together for a shared experience that went beyond the game,” said Fleck ahead of the tournament. “What began as a chat has grown into something really special.

“Over the past year, players, parents and coaches from both clubs have come together in ways we never expected...everyone played their part, from fundraising to organising events, to help make this dream a reality.

“But the real success has been the friendships that have formed.

"The boys have bonded on and off the pitch and the parents have built genuine friendships too.

"It shows how powerful football can be in breaking down barriers and bringing people together.

“The Holland Cup will be an incredible experience, but the true legacy of this project will be the lasting friendships and memories we’ve created. That’s what this is really all about.”

The Holland Cup is based in Almere, just outside Amsterdam.

In preparation for the trip, players from both clubs have taken part in joint training sessions, friendly fixtures and community-led initiatives.

“From day one, we said this was about more than just football and that’s exactly what it’s become,” said Lowe before leaving for the Netherlands. “It’s about bringing young people and their families together, building friendships and creating experiences these boys will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

“People who might never have crossed paths before are now standing shoulder to shoulder, cheering each other on.

"That’s the power of sport and it’s been amazing to witness.

“Now, we’ve got the incredible opportunity to travel to the Holland Cup, play against teams from across the world, experience new cultures and proudly represent our clubs and our city.

"It’s a huge moment for these players.

“The football will be competitive, the standard will be high, but just as important are the bonds that will continue to grow off the pitch.