Rangers manager Philippe Clement (right) embraces Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers following the cinch Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The visitors stormed into the lead after just 21 seconds with a Daizen Maeda goal and the dominant Parkhead side doubled their lead in the 34th minute when Matt O'Riley dinked in a penalty awarded for a Connor Goldson handball.

Rangers picked up after the break and James Tavernier scored from the spot in the 55th minute before Cyriel Dessers had the ball in the Hoops net two minutes later only for an earlier infringement to rule out the goal.

There was further drama in the 86th minute when Gers’ Abdallah Sima levelled but a minute later Adam Idah restored Celtic's lead, only for Rabbi Matondo to level again in the third minute of eight added on.

Rangers remain a point behind leaders Celtic with a game in hand against Dundee on Wednesday but Hoops boss Rodgers noted that there is still an Old Firm game after the split at Celtic Park, which, like the match at Ibrox, will be played in front of home fans only.

The Celtic boss claimed his side were "much the better football team in terms of how we were trying to approach the game and play" and added: "It puts us in a really strong position. We still have a lot of work to do, still six games to go.

"But when you have your nearest rival still to play at home in front of 60-odd thousand, and you know you're going to be stronger again to that moment, I'm very happy with that. I can see the players were disappointed they had not won.

"For a team that has been written off and told they are going through the motions all year I think we definitely turned up. This is the business end of the season and we are ready to turn up.

"I have nothing but positivity in how mentally they were in the game, how they approached the game, the courage they played with. It will be immense and be huge for us."

Rodgers was not convinced about the merits of the Rangers penalty given by referee John Beaton, which sparked a fightback. Fabio Silva was initially shown a yellow card by Beaton for simulation after a challenge by Hoops’ Alistair Johnston inside the Celtic box.

Beaton, however, was sent by VAR Nick Walsh to check the pitch-side monitor and again he pointed to the spot, cancelling out Silva's yellow card before Tavernier blasted the ball high past Joe Hart.

Rodgers said: "It was a fantastic game to be involved in. Super proud of the team, how we played and managed the occasion. The first half was absolutely brilliant. Couldn't have been more comfortable in the game.”

He added: “Disappointed with the penalty, that gives them a little up in the game when we were clearly the much better team. Ali, who is on a booking, has to be really careful in the second half with the timing of his tackles and I thought he was perfect with it. I thought the referee got it absolutely right on the field.