Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has handed a first international call-up for 19-year-old defender Ruairi McConville.

The Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back has been included in the 26-man panel for the Nations League double-header against Belarus and Luxembourg.

McConville, who is in Brighton’s U21 team, has been brought in to bolster the Northern Ireland manager’s defensive options as both West Bromwich Albion defender Paddy McNair and Bolton Wanderers defender Eoin Toal have been ruled out of this month’s games due to injury.

The Belfast native has been capped at Northern Ireland at U21 level, captained the U19s and played at U16 and U17 level.

Northern Ireland welcome Belarus to Windsor Park on Friday, November 15 (KO 7:45pm), before facing Luxembourg on Monday, November 18 (KO 7:45pm).

O’Neill’s men currently top their group after last month’s 0-0 draw against Belarus and the 5-0 success at home to Bulgaria.

Northern Ireland have seven points from their four games, with Belarus on six points in second, Bulgaria in third have five, whilst Luxembourg are bottom with two points.

Birmingham City goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard are back in the squad after having to withdraw from the panel ahead of the October games due to injury.

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Christy Pym, a late call-up last month, has switched to the standby list.

However, two other late call-ups in October, Motherwell defender Kofi Balmer and ADO Den Haag striker Lee Bonis, have kept their places in the squad.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham City), Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Luke Southwood (Bolton Wanderers).

Defenders – Jamal Lewis (Sao Paulo, on loan from Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Kofi Balmer (Motherwell), Ruairi McConville (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Midfielders – George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Southampton), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ross McCausland (Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Leyton Orient), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Caolan Boyd-Munce (St Mirren).