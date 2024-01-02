The NI Football League is calling on fans to put their old football boots to good use this January as part of a new campaign with Street Soccer NI.

To allow as many players as possible to enjoy the beautiful game in 2024, NIFL clubs are coming together to help provide the local homeless and disadvantaged communities with pre-loved football boots through Street Soccer NI.

Formed in 2010, Street Soccer NI is a charity focused on transforming lives through football, using sport to bring positive change to people’s lives through various programmes tackle homelessness, unemployment, addiction and mental health issues and more across all of Northern Ireland.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest challenges faced by Street Soccer NI, is the lack of available resources for participants, particularly providing safe and suitable footwear for players. Justin McMinn, Street Soccer NI co-founder explains, “The objective of this new campaign is to help provide boots for participants who are maybe out of work or can’t afford them as ultimately we don’t want to see anyone excluded from our sessions.

“We’re delighted to have the support of NIFL and their clubs to allow more people to enjoy playing football again. Our sessions are for all adults (male and female) aged 16+ so any useable boots, preferably with moulded studs would be hugely welcomed.”

Gerard Lawlor, NIFL Chief Executive said, “We’re proud to be partnering with Street Soccer NI on this new project, we as a league have a social responsibility in the football community to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to play the game and we’re calling on our football family to play their part in making that happen.

“People will have been getting boots for Christmas so now is the time to put your old boots to good use and bring them down to your local club this month!”

Fans, players and coaches can donate boots throughout the month of January to any of the twelve Sports Direct Premiership clubs on matchdays. Collection points will be located at each of the club shops within the stadiums.