Glentoran midfielder Fuad Sule will be looking to get one over former club Larne in the County Antrim Shield final

Fuad Sule says he wouldn't be human if he didn't have mixed feelings over his exit from Larne as he aims to end Glentoran's five-year wait for a trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tough-tackling midfielder swapped the red and white of Larne for a move to The Oval in July 2023, bringing an end to a successful stint during his time at Inver Park.

Sule helped Larne gain promotion from the Championship, to then win the Premiership and lift the County Antrim Shield on three occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, once his contract at the Inver Reds expired 18 months ago, he decided to join Glentoran.

It's fair to say Larne's journey has continued since Sule's exit as they retained their Gibson Cup title, won another County Antrim Shield and became the first team from Northern Ireland to qualify for the group stage of European competition.

Whilst acknowledging that both he and Larne have moved on since they parted ways, Sule knows it could have been him playing on the big European stage if things had of been different.

"I wouldn't say regret. I suppose I'm a man that thinks everything happens for a reason," he said.

"It was just meant to be that way and that's how it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've moved on and they've moved on and that's just how football is.

"There's going to be an element of should've, would've and could've and things like that in terms of playing in the group stage of Europe and winning the league again, but I'm only human and I'm only going to have that feeling of if I stayed that could have been me."

Ahead of tomorrow night’s Shield decider against Larne, Glentoran are currently unbeaten in their last ten games in all competitions and will also contest the BetMcLean Cup final against Cliftonville in March.

27-year-old Sule knows that expectation levels to bring silverware back to The Oval for the first time since 2020 are high – but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He outlined: "When you're not at Glentoran you don't realise what the demands of the club are, irrespective of the budget and the players they have.

"Glentoran fans are always going to demand success and that's just the nature of the football club and what they've historically been used to.

"You don't realise how big the football is until you're in there and how important it would be to win silverware for Glentoran.

"Winning the league for Larne is one thing in terms of it being the first time in the club's history, but I think winning the league for Glentoran is a different kettle of fish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what has been the secret to Glentoran’s resurgence under Declan Devine this season?

"Looking in from the outside you can just feel and see that there's much more of a togetherness and everyone is singing off the same hymn sheet,” Sule responded.

"There's more unison and that's rubbing off on the players and everyone is playing with more confidence at the moment.

"We have a really strong squad this season in terms of numbers and quality players all fighting for the jersey and that's only going to push people on.