British clubs learn fate in Europa League and Europa Conference League group draw as Rangers travel to Seville yet again
It means another trip to Seville for the Light Blues, where they lost the 2022 Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt.
Also paired with Rangers are Sparta Prague of the Czech Republic and Cypriot champions Aris Limassol.
Europa League debutants Brighton were drawn to take on former Champions League winners Ajax and Marseille in Friday’s group stage draw.
Roberto De Zerbi’s men secured a first season in continental football with a sixth-place finish in last season’s Premier League table, and their reward is matches against four-time European champions Ajax and the 1993 European Cup winners Marseille.
The Seagulls’ other group opponents are reigning Greek champions AEK Athens, with the first round of group stage games to be played on Thursday, September 21.
Liverpool, three-time winners of the competition in its former guise of the UEFA Cup, were placed alongside LASK of Austria, Belgian club Union St Gilloise and Toulouse from France.
The third Premier League representatives in Friday’s draw were West Ham by virtue of their victory in last season’s Europa Conference League final.
The Hammers go up against 47-time Greek champions Olympiacos, German club Freiburg and European debutants TSC Backa Topola from Serbia.
The winners of the eight groups progress straight to the last 16, while the eight runners-up will take on the eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stage in the knockout round play-offs.
This season’s final takes place in Dublin on May 22.
Meanwhile, in the Europa Conference League draw, Aston Villa have been drawn to face AZ Alkmaar, Legia Warsaw and Zrinjski in Group E.
Aberdeen, the only other British club in the group stage of European football’s third-tier competition, have been drawn in Group G alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK Athens and Helsinki.
The cinch Premiership side dropped into the Europa Conference League after losing to Swedish champions Hacken 5-3 on aggregate in their Europa League qualifier.
The 32 teams who featured in the draw, which took place in Monaco after the Europa League group-stage draw, are comprised of the 22 winners in the ECL play-off round along with the 10 losers in the Europa League play-off round.