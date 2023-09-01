It means another trip to Seville for the Light Blues, where they lost the 2022 Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Also paired with Rangers are Sparta Prague of the Czech Republic and Cypriot champions Aris Limassol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Europa League debutants Brighton were drawn to take on former Champions League winners Ajax and Marseille in Friday’s group stage draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephane Mbia, from Cameroon, shows the ticket with the name of Rangers FC during the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage draw at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco

Roberto De Zerbi’s men secured a first season in continental football with a sixth-place finish in last season’s Premier League table, and their reward is matches against four-time European champions Ajax and the 1993 European Cup winners Marseille.

The Seagulls’ other group opponents are reigning Greek champions AEK Athens, with the first round of group stage games to be played on Thursday, September 21.

Liverpool, three-time winners of the competition in its former guise of the UEFA Cup, were placed alongside LASK of Austria, Belgian club Union St Gilloise and Toulouse from France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third Premier League representatives in Friday’s draw were West Ham by virtue of their victory in last season’s Europa Conference League final.

The Hammers go up against 47-time Greek champions Olympiacos, German club Freiburg and European debutants TSC Backa Topola from Serbia.

The winners of the eight groups progress straight to the last 16, while the eight runners-up will take on the eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stage in the knockout round play-offs.

This season’s final takes place in Dublin on May 22.

Meanwhile, in the Europa Conference League draw, Aston Villa have been drawn to face AZ Alkmaar, Legia Warsaw and Zrinjski in Group E.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen, the only other British club in the group stage of European football’s third-tier competition, have been drawn in Group G alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK Athens and Helsinki.

The cinch Premiership side dropped into the Europa Conference League after losing to Swedish champions Hacken 5-3 on aggregate in their Europa League qualifier.