Caernarfon Town manager Richard Davies says a recent pre-season friendly against Cliftonville gave his side the ideal preparation before their European double-header versus Crusaders.

The Welsh side held their nerve to beat the Hatchetmen 8-7 on penalties on Wednesday night after the tie was level 3-3 on aggregate across both legs.

Caernarfon won the first game 2-0 on home soil but a superb comeback by Crusaders in the reverse saw them 3-1 victors in 90 minutes, before penalties were required.

Both teams scored their first seven spot-kicks each but after both teams missed - and then Crusaders striker Jordan Owens failed to convert once again - there would be bedlam in the away end as Marc Williams sent the visitors through.

Caernarfon Town beat Crusaders on penalties during Wednesday night's Europa Conference League qualifying match

"It's our first time in Europe and to progress like we have and play Legia Warsaw in the next round are what dreams are made of," Davies said.

"We made hard work of it, we knew we were 3-0 ahead on aggregate at half-time and spoke about seeing the next ten minutes out and we thought they'd press immediately.

"Credit to Crusaders as they got their goal, it got their tails up and then they got a second within two minutes.

"I've got to also credit my lads as we showed resilience, we changed our shape to do something about it which weathered the storm and in the end both teams were dead on their feet and I hate penalties as they are a lottery.

"Today is our day and I couldn't be prouder to be manager of this football club."

Town supporters loudly cheered their players on in north Belfast as they are now set to face Legia Warsaw in the next qualifying round.

Davies added: "It's some tie but I need to find some bodies.

"We've got wounded lads and everything but it's just so special for our club.

"The financial rewards and experience for our lads going there in a big stadium means the dream goes on.

"This club is all about the fans, they are the heartbeat of it.

"I've said it many times that without them, we are nothing and they are a massive inspiration to our players.

"All they ask is that the players give everything for the shirt and I can proudly say our players did that tonight.

"It's a massive occasion and we will celebrate tonight."

Caernarfon beat Cliftonville 2-1 in the friendly back in June and Davies remarked how a change in the playing calendar would give both Irish League and Welsh Premier League sides the best chance of success on the European stage.

"We did our homework and we got a friendly against Cliftonville a couple of weeks ago which was great preparation," he continued.

"It gave us an idea of the standard because it's hard to judge as you can do all the analysis you want, but unless you put your men up against them, then it's tough to gauge.

"We've done our league proud - as did TNS.

"There is no doubt about it and I think both the Irish League and Welsh Premier are looking at that.