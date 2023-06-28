The 30-year-old, who has one Northern Ireland cap to his name, was on loan at the Shrews last season but has since put pen-to-paper to remain at The Croud Meadow for the next two years.

Winchester joins from Sunderland after being released by the Black Cats, where he made 67 appearances after arriving from Forest Green Rovers in January 2021.

His former clubs also include Oldham Athletic and Cheltenham Town.

Winchester becomes the first arrival since the appointment of Matt Taylor as head coach.

Taylor told Shrewsbury's official website: “First of all Carl has got excellent experience, he had a move to a really big club in Sunderland and played very well there.

“Shrewsbury were fortunate to get him on loan last season and he was a player that stood out for me because of his energy, his physicality and his ability.

“He is a front-footed midfield player who I believe Shrewsbury fans haven’t seen the best of yet so I’m really excited to work with him.

“He can run, he’s in great shape and he ticks those boxes in terms of being a good person as well as a good player.

“Technically, he is someone who always affects the game in a positive way and – in my opinion – we can get Carl making a bigger impact in the final third.