Jimmy Callacher netted his first goal for Carrick Rangers in their penalty shoot-out success against Glentoran

Carrick Rangers coach Peter Thompson says the Amber Army’s mentality is growing every week as they eliminated holders Glentoran from the County Antrim Shield on penalty kicks.

Jimmy Callacher scored his first goal since arriving in the summer from Crusaders to put Carrick ahead at the interval but Glentoran equalised on the hour mark through Joe Thomson’s spot-kick.

The Glens – who lost in the Premiership for the first time at Dungannon last Saturday – then forged ahead through MJ Kamara’s header with 15 minutes remaining.

But Carrick responded to send the tie into penalties when Jack Scott converted from the spot after Codey James was fouled inside the area.

The only man to miss in the shoot-out was Thomson who hit Glentoran’s first penalty against the post as Carrick netted all five of their own to reach the last four.

"It was a really good game...it ebbed and flowed and it was a bit like a basketball game at times,” Thompson told Carrick Rangers’ social media platforms.

"I thought we were really good in the first-half, deservedly going in 1-0 up, but we knew that they would come at us with a lot of attacking flair in the second-half.

"But we decided to stay in the shape that we were in, but as the second-half went on, you could see that Glentoran were starting to turn the screw a little bit.

"I think we should have had a penalty before they equalised with the foul on Ryan Waide but the referee didn't see it that way.

"I felt we conceded two pretty poor goals if I'm honest...but fair play to this group of players. Their mentality is growing by the week and their belief in themselves first and foremost which is so important.

"They stuck together, we made a wee change in formation to get Cody (James) in the game and he was really exciting against Bangor in the last round.

"You say penalty shoot-outs are a lottery but it takes a pretty strong mentality and our five penalties were absolutely superb.”

The only disappointment for the hosts was an injury sustained to striker Nedas Maciulaitis.

Thompson outlined how he and the rest of the squad will be looked at ahead of Saturday’s trip to lowly Glenavon in the Premiership.

He explained: "He has jarred his knee a little bit.

"It was a little innocuous in terms of the tackle but he has to be assessed and we will see where he's at.

"We've told the players to rest and recover ahead of Thursday night.”

Elsewhere, a penalty from Ben Kennedy helped Ballymena United reach the semi-final stage after edging out Championship side Newington at Inver Park.

With the game scoreless until the 57th minute, the Sky Blues advanced when Kennedy stepped up to score from 12 yards after he was initially brought down by Newington ‘keeper Dean Smyth.

The two teams will meet again this time in the BetMcLean Cup early next month at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

