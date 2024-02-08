Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 22-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a deal until the summer of 2027 after a string of fine performances for the Amber Army.

Buchanan-Rolleston has made 22 appearances for the 'Gers since making his debut and has been a mainstay in recent weeks as Carrick target a top-six finish.

Carrick boss Stuart King stated that Buchanan-Rolleston's determination to better himself is one of the best he's ever seen.

He said on Carrick’s official website: “BBR fully deserves this pro deal. He is a joy to work with and his attitude to learn and develop is one of the best I have seen. He is learning off the more experienced lads but his performances are keeping some of them out of the team which is a massive credit to him.”

Buchanan-Rolleston was joined by Josh Andrews who also signed his first professional terms with Carrick, prior to his loan move to Ards in the January transfer window.

19-year-old Andrews has made 20 appearances for the east Antrim side since breaking into the first-team this season.

King added: “I see Josh as a big part of Carrick’s future. He played a lot of games for us at the start of the season and deserves this deal. He will develop even more and become an established Premiership player with hard work and dedication.”