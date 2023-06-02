The 37-year-old had been available on a free transfer after his contract expired with Larne at the end of the season, where he helped the Inver Reds secure a first ever Gibson Cup title.

Watson, who also played for Ballymena United with King and won a League and Irish Cup double at Linfield, stated that he has ‘admired’ the job done by his former team-mate during his time in charge of Carrick so far.

“I am delighted to sign for Carrick,” he told Carrick’s official website.

Carrick Rangers have moved quickly to sign Albert Watson following his release by Larne. Image: Carrick Rangers

"Stuart really attracted me to come and play here as I admire the job he has done, particularly with how well the team performed in the league last season.

"I believe that the Club can continue that progression next year and I am looking forward to being part of that challenge.”

Watson would also play full-time football in Canada and Iceland before returning home and King believes his new arrival ‘will put his head where it hurts’ in the heat of battle.

He added: “Bringing a player of Albert’s pedigree to the Club, who has been a professional, full-time footballer for the last ten years with top clubs both in Northern Ireland and abroad, is a massive signing for us.

"As a defender he is domineering and will put his head where it hurts, but he is also a leader who will be a voice in the changing room that sets standards and holds his teammates to those standards.

"I am so happy to get him on board and it is a signal of our intent to continue progressing and competing strongly in the league.”

The Amber Army finished 8th in the Danske Bank Premiership standings last season and have lost Lloyd Anderson (Crusaders), Aaron Hogg (Portadown) and Jim Ervin (Ballymena United) in the window so far, with Stewart Nixon added to the transfer list.

