The 20-year-old has been a free agent since leaving the Glasgow giants in the summer and his registration has been completed in time to face Loughgall this weekend.

MacKinnon made the move to the Scottish giants from Linfield four years ago and progressed to B Team at Ibrox.

The Bangor native has represented Northern Ireland up to U21 level and will now compete with the likes of Albert Watson, Reece Glendinning, Mark Surgenor and Cameron Stewart to start in the heart of the Amber Army's defence.

MacKinnon believes it is now up to him to make the most of his new opportunity.

He said: “I’m really happy to be here, I have been training since last Thursday and can’t wait to get started properly now as I’m ready for it.

"Stuart told me I would get an opportunity here so it’s up to me now to come in and do my thing, prove myself and hopefully I can nail down a spot in the team to play week in, week out.”

The deal marks the first signing since the club was taken over by American businessman Michael Smith, and boss Stuart King spoke of his delight at working with his new recruit.

“I am absolutely delighted to get Lewis on board, he is a big, strong centre-half who has played at a really good level so it’s a great signing for us," he added.