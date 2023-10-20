Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King has called on his players to give Larne a more competitive game than their last meeting back in September.

The Inver Reds would have the three points sealed by half-time as they led 3-0 at Inver Park, with the final score going in the hosts' favour courtesy of a 4-1 scoreline.

The latest instalment of the east Antrim derby will once again be held at the home of the league champions and King is hoping to lay a glove on their opponents this time around after suffering a defeat to Linfield last weekend.

"They did a really good job on us last time," he told Carrick Rangers media channel.

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King takes his side to Inver Park to face Larne for the second time this season

"We weren't competitive and I was really angry about that.

"It's up to me now to see how we are this week, regroup and come up with a plan to be at least more competitive going there.

"We did quite well against Linfield last Friday, I’m sure the fans went home proud but that doesn’t work for me as I want points on the board.”

The Amber Army are currently without Albert Watson, Steven Gordon, Cameron Stewart and Andrew Mitchell through injury.

However, King is hopeful of having at least two or three of those players back at his disposal in the near future.

He added: "They are four massive players for this football team who are all senior pros.

"Albert tried (to play against Linfield) and I'll give him that but he's just not ready yet.

"Andrew Mitchell isn't too far away and Stevie Gordon had to pull out last week as he wasn't good again.

"Cameron Stewart is progressing really well and isn't too far away.

"They are four senior players who are really important to us.

"My lads were great against Linfield, they're injured and I can't affect them as they know their own bodies and they have to get back as soon as they can with all the treatment that they need.