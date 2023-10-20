News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Carrick Rangers seeing light at the end of the tunnel in terms of injuries as Stuart King looks for an improved east Antrim derby performance this time around

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King has called on his players to give Larne a more competitive game than their last meeting back in September.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 20th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Inver Reds would have the three points sealed by half-time as they led 3-0 at Inver Park, with the final score going in the hosts' favour courtesy of a 4-1 scoreline.

The latest instalment of the east Antrim derby will once again be held at the home of the league champions and King is hoping to lay a glove on their opponents this time around after suffering a defeat to Linfield last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They did a really good job on us last time," he told Carrick Rangers media channel.

Most Popular
Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King takes his side to Inver Park to face Larne for the second time this seasonCarrick Rangers manager Stuart King takes his side to Inver Park to face Larne for the second time this season
Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King takes his side to Inver Park to face Larne for the second time this season

"We weren't competitive and I was really angry about that.

"It's up to me now to see how we are this week, regroup and come up with a plan to be at least more competitive going there.

"We did quite well against Linfield last Friday, I’m sure the fans went home proud but that doesn’t work for me as I want points on the board.”

The Amber Army are currently without Albert Watson, Steven Gordon, Cameron Stewart and Andrew Mitchell through injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, King is hopeful of having at least two or three of those players back at his disposal in the near future.

He added: "They are four massive players for this football team who are all senior pros.

"Albert tried (to play against Linfield) and I'll give him that but he's just not ready yet.

"Andrew Mitchell isn't too far away and Stevie Gordon had to pull out last week as he wasn't good again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Cameron Stewart is progressing really well and isn't too far away.

"They are four senior players who are really important to us.

"My lads were great against Linfield, they're injured and I can't affect them as they know their own bodies and they have to get back as soon as they can with all the treatment that they need.

"Them coming back into the squad will make players play better because they know their positions will be up for grabs."

Related topics:Carrick RangersAntrimLarneAlbert Watson