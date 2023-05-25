News you can trust since 1737
Cathair Friel and Ronan Wilson transfer listed by Coleraine in a bid to gain more game time

Coleraine have confirmed that Cathair Friel and Ronan Wilson have been both transfer listed.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 25th May 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read

The news was confirmed on the club website by boss Oran Kearney, who said: “I’ve told the pair that they have been available to other clubs on the transfer list.

“This will help Cathair and Ronan get game time elsewhere as their time with us would be limited.”

Wilson spent last season on loan at H&W Welders, making 27 appearances for Paul Kee’s side.

Ronan Wilson (left) alongside Cathair Friel have been placed on the transfer list by ColeraineRonan Wilson (left) alongside Cathair Friel have been placed on the transfer list by Coleraine
Striker Friel would spend the first half of last season on loan at Institute, before moving on a similar arrangement at Portadown but he was unable to save Niall Currie’s side from relegation despite finding the back of the net on four occasions.

The Bannsiders have already announced the departures of James McLaughlin and Caiolan Brennan following the expiry of their contracts, with the club expected to give an update on the futures of Adam Mullan and Stephen Lowry in the coming days.

Related topics:ColeraineBannsiders