The news was confirmed on the club website by boss Oran Kearney, who said: “I’ve told the pair that they have been available to other clubs on the transfer list.

“This will help Cathair and Ronan get game time elsewhere as their time with us would be limited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson spent last season on loan at H&W Welders, making 27 appearances for Paul Kee’s side.

Ronan Wilson (left) alongside Cathair Friel have been placed on the transfer list by Coleraine

Striker Friel would spend the first half of last season on loan at Institute, before moving on a similar arrangement at Portadown but he was unable to save Niall Currie’s side from relegation despite finding the back of the net on four occasions.