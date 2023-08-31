The Limavady native is set to link-up with the Sky Blues for the second time in his career after previously being on the books at the club between 2016 to 2021.

Friel left Ballymena to join derby rivals Coleraine but the move failed to work out as the striker spent loan spells at Dungannon Swifts, Institute and Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The marksman has also been on the books at Carrick Rangers and Limavady United throughout his career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathair Friel will be looking to celebrate more goals as a Ballymena United player once again

Earlier this month, it was confirmed by the Bannsiders that Friel and the club had parted ways via mutual consent.

The 30-year-old has been training with Jim Ervin's side since his release and is expected to put pen-to-paper on a return to Warden Street, where he scored 70 goals in 162 appearances in his first spell under David Jeffrey's management.

It could also spark a reunion in the attacking department for United as Johnny McMurray is also back at the club, with the pair scoring a gluttony of goals as Ballymena finished second in the Premiership back in 2018-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ervin's troops have yet to pick up a point from their first five Premiership contests after enduring a difficult schedule which saw them face Coleraine, Crusaders, Larne, Linfield and Glentoran.