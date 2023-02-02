The former European Cup winners have been huge supporters of the competition in recent years, with their most recent visit coming in 2019 when they competed in the Premier Section.

Tournament chairperson Victor Leonard said the Scottish side’s commitment to the event was testament to the tournament’s standing.

“We were delighted to see Celtic at the tournament in 2019 and their manager at the time Neil Lennon was very keen for the club to play its part in the tournament,” said Leonard.

Celtic will return to compete in the Minor Section at this year's SuperCupNI tournament in the summer.

“Neil is a tournament graduate, and he has given the seal of approval for teams from Hibernian and Celtic to attend the tournament in the past.

“Over the last number of weeks, we have some very positive discussions with staff at the Academy at Celtic and we were delighted that they confirmed their place and they have told us everyone at the Academy is looking forward to coming back to Northern Ireland.”

The Parkhead outfit are joined in the Minor Section by fellow SPL side Kilmarnock, who are returning to the tournament for the first time since the early noughties.

Reigning champions Surf Select from the United States will arrive in Northern Ireland intent on securing back-to-back titles and they are joined by IDA Bermuda from the Caribbean, who had teams at Junior and Premier level last summer.

Tournament regulars Finn Harps and Belvedere FC from Dublin will be looking to secure a first ever success for a team from the Republic of Ireland.

There are 10 club sides from Northern Ireland also involved in the Minor category, including 2019 winners Glentoran and 2019 runners-up Dungannon United Youth.

Belfast giants Linfield are joined in the Minor Section by regulars Larne FC and Glenavon FC.

Local favourites Coleraine FC and Ballymena United will no doubt receive plenty of support during the tournament and there is a tournament debut for Portstewart FC, who have been making waves locally as they continue to develop and enhance their youth section.

The final two entrants are Warrenpoint Town and Loughgall Youth, who made their tournament debut last summer.