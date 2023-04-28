Midfielder Reo Hatate and wingers Jota and Liel Abada have all shaken off injuries.

Postecoglou said: “From last week everyone got through unscathed and Abada, Jota and Reo have trained all week so they are available. (James) Forrest is probably another week or so away.”

Jota’s previous involvement was scoring the clincher in the 3-2 win over Rangers on April 8, which all but sealed the cinch Premiership title.

Celtic are set to welcome back three key attacking players for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.

Japan international Hatate has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury early in Celtic’s victory over Hibernian on March 18.

Israel international Abada came off the bench that day but then suffered a thigh injury while on international duty.

On their likely comebacks, Postecoglou said: “It’s hugely beneficial for us as a group. I mean, even training this week has gone up a level because three more quality players have joined in training.

“All three boys have missed a bit recently and are itching to get involved.

“It certainly helps, not just with the starting XI but the ability to then go to the bench and impact the game.

“We obviously have training to go on Saturday and they need to get through that but they have had a strong week of training and I am really pleased they are available.”

Meanwhile, former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill believes Rangers face a major test at Hampden as he questioned their big-match mentality.

Rangers have not beaten their Glasgow rivals in five matches and failure to arrest that run in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final will mean they finish the season without silverware.

In a press conference arranged by Viaplay TV, O’Neill said: “Obviously Celtic have the upper hand at the moment. Victories give you that confidence and self-belief.

“In big matches Celtic are flying and Rangers don’t seem to be able to nail them at all.

“It comes from results. Obviously the Old Firm matches are massively big. If you can’t win those games then of course confidence suffers greatly.