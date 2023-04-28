News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
31 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
2 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
3 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
3 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
4 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing

Celtic set to welcome back Reo Hatate, Jota and Liel Abada for Scottish Cup semi

Celtic are set to welcome back three key players for Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers – and manager Ange Postecoglou has already felt the benefits.

By Gavin McCafferty, PA
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:22 BST

Midfielder Reo Hatate and wingers Jota and Liel Abada have all shaken off injuries.

Postecoglou said: “From last week everyone got through unscathed and Abada, Jota and Reo have trained all week so they are available. (James) Forrest is probably another week or so away.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jota’s previous involvement was scoring the clincher in the 3-2 win over Rangers on April 8, which all but sealed the cinch Premiership title.

Celtic are set to welcome back three key attacking players for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.Celtic are set to welcome back three key attacking players for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.
Celtic are set to welcome back three key attacking players for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.
Most Popular

Japan international Hatate has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury early in Celtic’s victory over Hibernian on March 18.

Israel international Abada came off the bench that day but then suffered a thigh injury while on international duty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On their likely comebacks, Postecoglou said: “It’s hugely beneficial for us as a group. I mean, even training this week has gone up a level because three more quality players have joined in training.

“All three boys have missed a bit recently and are itching to get involved.

“It certainly helps, not just with the starting XI but the ability to then go to the bench and impact the game.

“We obviously have training to go on Saturday and they need to get through that but they have had a strong week of training and I am really pleased they are available.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill believes Rangers face a major test at Hampden as he questioned their big-match mentality.

Rangers have not beaten their Glasgow rivals in five matches and failure to arrest that run in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final will mean they finish the season without silverware.

In a press conference arranged by Viaplay TV, O’Neill said: “Obviously Celtic have the upper hand at the moment. Victories give you that confidence and self-belief.

“In big matches Celtic are flying and Rangers don’t seem to be able to nail them at all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It comes from results. Obviously the Old Firm matches are massively big. If you can’t win those games then of course confidence suffers greatly.

“So this is a big, big test for Rangers, a really big test for them."

Related topics:RangersCelticVictories