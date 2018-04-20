CHAMPIONSHIP: Newry City secure promotion play-off with point against Portadown

Newry City cemented a promotion play-off spot and forced Institute to put any Bluefin Sport Championship title celebrations on hold for at least another few hours with a scoreless draw against Portadown.

The match struggled to spark into life on the pitch but the point proved key to confirming City with a shot at promotion.

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton. Pic by Pacemaker.

Institute now require a single point from the final two fixtures to wrap up the Championship title.

Newry will close out the campaign with back-to-back tests against fourth-placed Harland and Wolff Welders.

Portadown made the short journey to Newry aiming for maximum points to keep alive play-off dreams but now hold a slender one-point advantage over the Welders but with the latter having played two games fewer.

Ports goalkeeper Chris McGaughey proved alert to cut out the threat after challenges by both Dara Noonan and Stephen Hughes off John Boyle’s free-kick delivery.

Noonan then headed wide off a Keith Johnston corner-kick.

Stephen Maguire was on hand to make a comfortable off Adam Salley’s curling free-kick as part of the Portadown response.

The key moment of the first half arrived on 38 minutes when a Portadown counter-attack resulted in a clear path to goal for the on-song Chris Lavery but the winger lacked composure and steered his shot wide.

The pattern continued across the second half as flowing football proved a premium, with Portadown pressing but ultimately unsuccessful as Newry finished with the welcome point. One opportunity for Adam McCallum off Niall Henderson’s free-kick dropped wide.

PORTADOWN: McGaughey, Neill, C.Lavery, Kilmartin (Henderson, 67), Salley, Douglas, Hall, Wilson (McVey, 87), McCallum, S.Lavery (Carmichael, 56), Larkin.

Subs (not used): McCullough, McKenna.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, Noonan, King, Mooney, Boyle, McCann, McMahon (McCaul, 86), S.Hughes, McCabe, McArdle (Havern, 76), Johnston (Mullen, 91).

Subs (not used): Cunningham, Richmond.