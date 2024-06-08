Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland U21 international Charlie Allen is on the lookout for a new club after being released by Leeds United.

The midfielder has not been offered fresh terms at Elland Road and will therefore be a free agent this summer.

Allen made the move to Yorkshire in August 2020 but failed to make a senior breakthrough, albeit he did captain the club's U21 team.

The 20-year-old would sign an extension to his contract in 2022 until the end of the 2023/24 campaign but his time at Leeds has now come to an end.

Northern Ireland U21 international Charlie Allen (left) has been released by Leeds United after the expiry of his contract at Elland Road

Allen made his Linfield debut at the age of 15 and sealed a move to Leeds as a 16-year-old, where he has also been given international recognition at a variety of underage levels.

Allen made the move to York in February this year, making four appearances for the Minstermen under ex-manager Neal Ardley.