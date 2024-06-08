Charlie Allen now a free agent as Northern Ireland U21 international is released by Leeds United
The midfielder has not been offered fresh terms at Elland Road and will therefore be a free agent this summer.
Allen made the move to Yorkshire in August 2020 but failed to make a senior breakthrough, albeit he did captain the club's U21 team.
The 20-year-old would sign an extension to his contract in 2022 until the end of the 2023/24 campaign but his time at Leeds has now come to an end.
Allen made his Linfield debut at the age of 15 and sealed a move to Leeds as a 16-year-old, where he has also been given international recognition at a variety of underage levels.
Allen made the move to York in February this year, making four appearances for the Minstermen under ex-manager Neal Ardley.
However, his loan spell was cut short, after only initially being for one-month, but a call-up for Northern Ireland under-21’s meant that his availability was limited for City.
