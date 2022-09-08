News you can trust since 1737
Graham Potter leaves Brighton to take over at Chelsea

Chelsea have announced the appointment of Graham Potter as their new head coach on a five-year contract.

By Sports Desk
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:59 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:01 pm

Potter, who joins the Blues less than 48 hours after the sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel, guided Brighton to their highest finish of ninth in the Premier League last season.

Potter said: “I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club.

“I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.

Graham Potter, who has been appointed Chelsea’s new head coach

“I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity.”

