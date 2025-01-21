The County Antrim Shield is the only honour missing from Chris Gallagher's resume

Despite winning the three major trophies the domestic scene has to offer - Larne midfielder Chris Gallagher wants to complete the set by adding the County Antrim Shield to his CV.

The 25-year-old has missed out on lifting the big piece of silverware during his career after suffering a defeat to Larne when he was a Glentoran player.

However, he now has a chance to rectify that as Larne chase a historic fifth successive win in the competition as they meet the in-form Glens at Seaview this evening.

"This will complete the collection and then hopefully doubles and things like that," the west Belfast man said.

"I want to win every game and every trophy and this is the next one up for grabs.

"I haven't lifted the Shield yet, so yes it would be nice and that's the plan.

"For us - it's just focusing on the game rather than becoming the first team to win five Shields on the bounce.

"Obviously the media creates that buzz around what can be achieved.

"We just want to win the game and what comes from it comes from it."

Gallagher, who made the move to Inver Park from Cliftonville, says he has been impressed by Glentoran’s form as they come into the contest on the back of a ten-match unbeaten run.

"It's very different and you don't see many reports about Glentoran in the media that we've been used to in the past,” he continued.

"They're going well, found a bit of form and created that culture that was probably needed for a long time.

"They are going to be the opponent on the night but if we can go to Seaview and implement our game plan, then we will after ourselves.

"It's a massive club, there's no denying that and the demands of the fans mean they want silverware every year.

"There's huge pressure that comes with it but for me, we've got to stand in their way and prevent that.”

There has been a sea of change at Larne since Gallagher’s arrival as Tiernan Lynch has departed for pastures new, whilst Nathan Rooney’s appointment as manager was short-lived due to licencing complications.

That meant a promotion for Gary Haveron into the Larne hot seat and Gallagher has been impressed with how his new boss has conducted himself – both on and off the pitch.

He explained: "I don't think it was turbulent at all.

"Yes, there was a transition but with any manager leaving, there's always going to be that period of change.

"The process was kept away from the players and our focus was training daily and performing on the pitch.

"Gary wouldn't be in that position if he wasn't capable.

"The people who are in charge of the club wouldn't give him that responsibility if they didn't feel he was the man who could lead us forward.

"Yes, we've had a few bumps along the way but that's football and it happens at every club.