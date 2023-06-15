Christian Eriksen looks forward to a party after Denmark tackle Northern Ireland
Denmark are the favourites to advance from Group H as top seeds, but suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Kazakhstan in March, blowing a 2-0 first-half lead as their unfancied hosts scored three goals in the last 20 minutes to record a famous victory.
Northern Ireland may take heart from seeing some of Denmark’s vulnerabilities on show but midfielder Eriksen warned that his side will be determined to show a response.
“I think we want to show that we are ready,” Eriksen said. “We want to give everything we have to get back to a better situation than the one we are in.”
“When you have to come back from a defeat, there is always a little extra irritation that sits in your body when you have lost.
“We have to go out and rectify that, and then sit with a really good feeling afterwards. I hope for a big party.”
Eriksen is among several familiar faces in the Denmark squad, although the Manchester United man will not look quite as normal after a training ground collision with Bournemouth’s Philip Billing left him with a black eye.
It happened when Billing challenged for a high ball with his boot and Eriksen went in with the head.
Eriksen hopes his appearance might put a little fear into Northern Ireland as they deal with the already intimidating Parken Stadium atmosphere.
“It may be with the eye that they tremble even more,” he added. “But I think again it will be a team effort.
“There are probably some who will stick out, but I am sure that we as a team will have to pick ourselves up from March, and I am sure that we will.”