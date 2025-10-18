Ciaran Coll is hoping to get Glentoran back to winning ways as they host Ballymena United this afternoon

Ciaran Coll says everyone connected with Glentoran knows the standards haven’t been met in the last two games as they prepare for today’s visit of Ballymena United.

The Glens had remained unbeaten across three different fronts heading into last weekend’s round of fixtures – but that all changed as they lost 3-1 to Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

On Tuesday night, their defence of the County Antrim Shield ended at the quarter-final stage after a penalty shoot-out defeat at Carrick Rangers.

With back-to-back defeats freshly on their minds, Coll and his team-mates are eager to get back to winning ways as they welcome the Sky Blues to The Oval this afternoon.

"We’re disappointed with the last two results, there’s no point dressing that up,” he said.

"As a group, we set high standards for ourselves and we know we’ve fallen short of those over the past week. The message has been clear all week. We regroup, we respond and we make sure we deliver a proper reaction.

“We’ve worked too hard over pre-season and the opening months of the campaign to let those results derail us. What matters is how we respond and this squad has the character to do exactly that.

"Saturday is an opportunity to get back on track, to remind people what this team is about and to give the fans a performance they can get behind.”

The Glens have already faced Ballymena United this season, recording a 2–0 win at The Showgrounds in early September thanks to quickfire goals from Pat Hoban and Jordan Jenkins.

But Coll is under no illusions about the challenge that awaits on Saturday in east Belfast, with United booking their spot in last four of the Shield thanks to Ben Kennedy’s penalty against Newington on Tuesday night.

He stated: “Ballymena will be tough, we know that from the last game. They made us work hard that day. We got the early goals, which gave us control, but they asked questions of us throughout the match. They’re organised, physical and they’ve got plenty of quality that can hurt you. We’re under no illusions that Saturday is going to be another big test.

“Every team in this league is capable of taking points off each other. That’s what makes it so competitive. There are no easy games and no fixtures where you can take your foot off the pedal. You have to be at it from the first whistle and sometimes you have to dig deep and grind out results.

“We know Ballymena will come here looking to make it difficult for us and rightly so. It’s up to us to impose ourselves on the game, set the tempo and make the most of playing at home in front of our supporters. We want to give them a performance they can get behind.