News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Ciaran McGuckin header enough to give Northern Ireland under-21s maiden win under manager Tommy Wright against Azerbaijan

Northern Ireland under-21s secured their first win under manager Tommy Wright the hard way as they played more than half of Thursday’s 1-0 victory over Azerbaijan with 10 men in Baku.
By PA Sport staff
Published 12th Oct 2023, 20:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ciaran McGuckin headed Northern Ireland in front with 19 minutes gone from Sean Stewart’s corner but the Euro 2025 qualifier changed eight minutes before the break.

Aaron Donnelly, part of Northern Ireland’s senior squad back in June, brought down Murad Velijev inside the penalty area to be shown a straight red card, but Northern Ireland were spared further punishment when Dzhamal Dzhafarov sent the resulting penalty wide of the target.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly Azerbaijan kept Northern Ireland pegged back for long spells after the break but could not find a way past goalkeeper Stephen McMullan.

Most Popular
Northern Ireland U21 manager Tommy Wright.Northern Ireland U21 manager Tommy Wright.
Northern Ireland U21 manager Tommy Wright.

The Fleetwood stopper did well to keep out a long-range strike from Samir Maharramli with 19 minutes left before Velijev headed over from a corner.

But there was no way through as former St Johnstone boss Wright, appointed in August, could celebrate a first win after his opening two qualifiers in charge ended in 1-0 defeats to Luxembourg and Ukraine last month.

Northern Ireland will continue their qualifying campaign with a home match against Serbia at Mourneview Park on Monday evening.

Related topics:Tommy WrightNorthern IrelandSt Johnstone