Ciaron Brown and Jordan Jones back in Northern Ireland squad for upcoming qualifiers against Finland and Denmark
Michael O’Neill has named a 26-strong group for the trip to Finland on November 17 before the Group H finale at home to Denmark on November 20.
Ali McCann is the only player to drop out of the squad as he remains unavailable due to the calf injury that forced him to withdraw in October.
Daniel Ballard is fit again after a calf injury, while Shea Charles retains his place in the group although the Southampton player will miss the trip to Helsinki through suspension, having been sent off in last month’s 1-0 home defeat to Slovenia.
West Ham’s 18-year-old striker Callum Marshall retains his place in the squad after some excellent form for the Hammers’ under-21s, and will hope for another chance after being denied a debut goal away to Denmark in June when his late equaliser was disallowed.
There is again no place for Portsmouth forward Gavin Whyte, while the likes of Terry Devlin and Kyle Vassell, also tipped for a call-up, miss out.