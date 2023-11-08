All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Ciaron Brown and Jordan Jones back in Northern Ireland squad for upcoming qualifiers against Finland and Denmark

Ciaron Brown and Jordan Jones are back in the Northern Ireland squad for their final two Euro 2024 qualifiers after missing October’s fixtures.
By Ian Parker, PA
Published 8th Nov 2023, 14:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michael O’Neill has named a 26-strong group for the trip to Finland on November 17 before the Group H finale at home to Denmark on November 20.

Ali McCann is the only player to drop out of the squad as he remains unavailable due to the calf injury that forced him to withdraw in October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniel Ballard is fit again after a calf injury, while Shea Charles retains his place in the group although the Southampton player will miss the trip to Helsinki through suspension, having been sent off in last month’s 1-0 home defeat to Slovenia.

Most Popular
Jordan Jones has returned to the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Finland and DenmarkJordan Jones has returned to the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Finland and Denmark
Jordan Jones has returned to the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Finland and Denmark

West Ham’s 18-year-old striker Callum Marshall retains his place in the squad after some excellent form for the Hammers’ under-21s, and will hope for another chance after being denied a debut goal away to Denmark in June when his late equaliser was disallowed.

There is again no place for Portsmouth forward Gavin Whyte, while the likes of Terry Devlin and Kyle Vassell, also tipped for a call-up, miss out.

Related topics:Ali McCannFinlandJordan JonesDenmarkGavin Whyte