Ciaron Brown cleared of any wrongdoing by FA after investigation into alleged spot-fixing
The Football Association have confirmed that they have closed their investigation in relation to Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown.
The Northern Ireland international was the subject of alleged spot-fixing after being booked in the O's FA Cup clash against Arsenal in January.
The 25-year-old was booked in the 59th minute of the tie and the FA subsequently launched an inquiry into suspicious betting patterns surrounding the caution.
However, Brown - who has won 12 caps for his country - was cleared of any wrongdoing.
Brown told Oxford United's website: “It’s good to finally get it over and done with. I knew nothing about the allegations at all and had absolutely no involvement.
“To have that hanging over my head for two-thirds of the season was hard to deal with but I fully understand that the FA needed to check all the evidence.
“I want to thank my family, and the club who have been totally supportive throughout this process. Now I just want to concentrate on my football and enjoy a successful new season.”