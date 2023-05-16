The Northern Ireland international was the subject of alleged spot-fixing after being booked in the O's FA Cup clash against Arsenal in January.

The 25-year-old was booked in the 59th minute of the tie and the FA subsequently launched an inquiry into suspicious betting patterns surrounding the caution.

However, Brown - who has won 12 caps for his country - was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Brown told Oxford United's website: “It’s good to finally get it over and done with. I knew nothing about the allegations at all and had absolutely no involvement.

“To have that hanging over my head for two-thirds of the season was hard to deal with but I fully understand that the FA needed to check all the evidence.

