Ciaron Brown cleared of any wrongdoing by FA after investigation into alleged spot-fixing

The Football Association have confirmed that they have closed their investigation in relation to Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 16th May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:17 BST

The Northern Ireland international was the subject of alleged spot-fixing after being booked in the O's FA Cup clash against Arsenal in January.

The 25-year-old was booked in the 59th minute of the tie and the FA subsequently launched an inquiry into suspicious betting patterns surrounding the caution.

However, Brown - who has won 12 caps for his country - was cleared of any wrongdoing.

No further action will be taken against Oxford defender Ciaron Brown by the Football Association in relation to allegations of spot-fixing, his club have saidNo further action will be taken against Oxford defender Ciaron Brown by the Football Association in relation to allegations of spot-fixing, his club have said
Brown told Oxford United's website: “It’s good to finally get it over and done with. I knew nothing about the allegations at all and had absolutely no involvement.

“To have that hanging over my head for two-thirds of the season was hard to deal with but I fully understand that the FA needed to check all the evidence.

“I want to thank my family, and the club who have been totally supportive throughout this process. Now I just want to concentrate on my football and enjoy a successful new season.”

