Clearer Water has agreed to be the main sponsor of the Irish Football Association’s Challenge Cup, more commonly known as the Irish Cup.

The Larne-based water company has signed a long-term partnership deal with the Irish FA and the competition will be known as the Clearer Water Irish Cup.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood, Global CEO/Co-Chairman and Co-Owner of Clearer Water, said: “This is a fantastic moment for Clearer Water. The Irish Cup is steeped in heritage and a huge part of Northern Irish football. We’re delighted to become its title partner.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood and Sitki Gelmen from Clearer Water announce the company’s long-term sponsorship of the Irish Cup alongside Stephen Bogle (left), Head of Sales and Marketing at the Irish FA

“This long-term partnership will not only increase our partnership portfolio but, more importantly, it enables us to work with an organisation that supports its communities like we do and will also connect Clearer Water to fans and their teams through this prestigious and historic football competition for the next 10 years.

“We are also excited to be partnering on sustainability and product development initiatives with the Irish FA”.

Stephen Bogle, Head of Sales and Marketing at the Irish FA, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Clearer Water as title partner of the Irish Cup.

“The company’s ethos of producing water that helps people is to be celebrated and with a long term commitment in place we’re looking forward to working with the team over the coming years to raise the profile of the brand and the Clearer Water Irish Cup.”