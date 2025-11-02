Linfield defender Ben Hall pays close attention to Cliftonville ace Ryan Curran

​Cliftonville and Linfield drew a blank as defences were on top in a low-key affair at Solitude.

​Clear-cut chances were at a premium in north Belfast in a game that certainly won’t live long in the memory.

The Blues threatened first with ten minutes on the clock as they swept forward after defending a corner. A ball by Charlie Allen found Sam Taylor with the pair both having shots blocked one after the after.

Cliftonville came into the contest after a morale-boosting victory at Carrick last time out and they had their first sight of goal on 20 minutes when Linfield stopper Chris Johns had to deny Eric McWoods after he was picked out by Ryan Curran.

Linfield used set-pieces to their advantage in the recent games against Ballymena United and Coleraine, and they went close soon after when Taylor’s delivery was headed on target by Sam Roscoe.

After the visitors lost Euan East to injury, Cliftonville carved out a chance at the other end when Rory Hale couldn’t get a clean strike on Ryan Curran’s cross.

Linfield had the next go as a poor clearance by Odhran Casey landed at the feet of Kirk Millar who could only watch on as his instinctive effort went over the bar.

David Healy’s men went close to then making the breakthrough in fortunate circumstances when Jack Keaney’s clearance hit Allen, with the ball spinning just behind for a goal kick.

Linfield made two changes at the start of the second-half to add some creativity but it was Cliftonville who threatened first when Casey rose above Matthew Fitzpatrick but his header was off target.

Cliftonville came again when a clearance from Ben Hall only found McWoods and he picked out Keevan Hawthorne, who saw a thumping strike blocked by Sean Brown.

Linfield began to show their attacking threat just after the hour mark and went close on two occasions. The first was when Allen had a shot blocked, with Fitzpatrick’s effort on the rebound going wide.

A few minutes later, a great cross from the left by Scotsman Morrison found Roscoe but he glanced his header just wide of the far post.

The game started to get more open as Cliftonville ventured forward and called Johns in action through Joe Sheridan’s low effort.

In truth, the contest between the Belfast rivals lacked any real quality and a set-piece was the next outlet for the Reds as Casey’s header from Hale’s corner was straight at the Linfield custodian.

As the clock entered the last ten minutes, there would be frustration for the visitors as Kyle McClean sent Kieran Offord on the left-hand side.

However, the substitute couldn’t pick out Morrison arriving unmarked at the back post for what would have been a clear sight of goal.

The final real action came through a familiar source for the Reds as Joe Gormley got his shot away and it deflected off the crossbar with Johns beaten in the game’s best chance.