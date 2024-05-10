Cliftonville announce new deal for key defender as Crusaders tie down experienced campaigner once again
The 31-year-old, who was named in the NIFWA Team of the Year for 2023/24, has pledged his future to the club after his contract was expiring this summer.
A fans’ favourite at Solitude, Addis has made 139 appearances for the Reds since arriving from Ballymena United three years ago and started as Jim Magilton side’s won the Irish Cup last Saturday.
Meanwhile, across the city, Crusaders have announced that Robbie Weir will extend his stay at Seaview.
The midfielder signed for the Hatchetmen in January 2021 and has lifted two Irish Cup titles since making the switch.
"I'm thrilled to continue my journey with Crusaders Football Club,” Weir said.
"The club has become like family to me, and I am excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead. Together, we aim to achieve even greater success and make our supporters proud."
Incoming Crusaders chief Declan Caddell was pleased with the development: "Robbie is an exceptional player whose dedication and commitment to the club are exemplary. His extension not only strengthens our team but also reflects our ambition to compete at the highest level. We look forward to seeing him continue to excel in the Crusaders jersey."
