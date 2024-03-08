Cliftonville announce Shea Kearney has put pen-to-paper on a new deal at Solitude
Cliftonville have confirmed that defender Shea Kearney has signed a new deal at the Reds.
The 19-year-old has committed his future to Jim Magilton’s side until the summer of 2027 after making a starring breakthrough this season.
Since making his debut in a County Antrim Shield tie against Bangor in September 2022, Kearney has amassed 29 appearances for the Reds and has weighed in with two goals against Glentoran and Coleraine.
Despite only signing professional forms just nine months ago, Kearney has been offered fresh terms to extend his stay in north Belfast for the next three years.