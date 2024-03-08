Cliftonville defender Shea Kearney has agreed a new contract at Solitude

The 19-year-old has committed his future to Jim Magilton’s side until the summer of 2027 after making a starring breakthrough this season.

Since making his debut in a County Antrim Shield tie against Bangor in September 2022, Kearney has amassed 29 appearances for the Reds and has weighed in with two goals against Glentoran and Coleraine.