The Reds put in a five-star display in Tuesday night's dismantling of Coleraine which saw the north Belfast side move up to second in the Sports Direct Premiership.

However, the story of the night would ultimately come from Lakeview Park as Championship winners Loughgall beat reigning champions Larne as Benji Magee's late goal would prove to be the difference.

Magilton has already watched Dean Smith's side in the flesh and admits he was impressed by what he saw ahead of today's showdown between the two cluvbs

Cliftonville will hope to maintain their good run of form as they face Loughgall in the Sports Direct Premiership this afternoon

"Players run changing rooms, managers come in, coaches come in to facilitate that and give them the support, but there'll definitely be no slacking, that is not on the cards," Magilton said.

"We'll give Loughgall all the respect they deserve but we'll work equally as hard on them as we do for every other club that comes here and every match.

"I watched Loughgall at Ballymena. First half they went in disappointed, obviously going a goal behind, but in the second half they came out of the blocks and they were excellent.

"They played on the counter attack and on another day they could probably have won by more.

"We're going to have to go and present ourselves again this afternoon.

"Tuesday night was a great night for us, we enjoyed it, but it's done now, it's three points that's all we got."

The Reds chief believes a "collective effort" has been behind the clean sheets and remarked how being proficient with their passing has yielded a fine run of results.

Magilton added: "Consistency in everything that we're saying.

"From day one we talked about intent, with and without the ball.

"Clean sheets are great but it's a collective effort.

"We talk about the intensity in our press and getting the ball back and then taking care of the ball, not giving the ball back to the opposition so easily.

"I think we were careless in the first half against Coleraine and in the second half we tidied up and we were more clinical in front of goal which are things that had been lacking in our disappointing run.

"Again we had the confidence and the determination to continue on our path is strong in the dressing room."

A litany of injuries allowed Magilton to run his eye over a number of the club's younger talent during Tuesday's victory as Jack Berry, Shea Kearney and Ryan Corrigan were all brought on from the bench against the Bannsiders.

"We need to get Sam (Ashford) back as quickly as possible," Magilton continued.

"We had four teenagers on the bench on Tuesday night, we can't forget about that.

"They all came on so credit to Marc Smyth and the Academy for bringing these boys through.

"There's four young players who have been in the dressing room who've witnessed a five star performance and there's more to come.