Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton reflected on his side's 3-2 victory against Loughgall at Lakeview Park

The Reds would leave with all three points in the five-goal thriller to keep tabs on Linfield and Larne in the title race.

Magilton's men would take the lead on 24 minutes as a good passage of play involving brothers Rory and Ronan Hale in the build-up allowed Ronan Doherty to cross for Sam Ashford who converted beyond Berraat Turker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the hosts would respond before the half-time whistle as a cross into the area was headed onto the crossbar by Robbie Norton but Nathaniel Ferris was on hand to stab home the rebound from close range.

Cliftonville would regain the lead after the break as Ben Wilson’s ball sent Ronan Hale through on goal and the marksman made no mistake by rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

The Reds would then put breathing space between the two teams on 87 minutes as teenage full-back Shea Kearney – who recently signed a new deal to remain at Solitude – evaded several challenges before bursting into the box and firing into the back of the net.

The Villagers would ensure a grandstand finish as Ferris netted from six yards following a fumble by Reds stopper David Odumosu but it came too late for Dean Smith’s side who can no longer finish in the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the victory seeing the Reds remain seven points behind the leaders, Magilton says his troops have “to be better” for the challenges ahead.

“My disappointment lies in our standards and the standards that the players have set – we fell well below that,” he reflected.

“At times, without the ball we were all over the place and we could have conceded more goals, that’s the disappointment.

“We have been good all season and we just have to remind the players about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a simple reminder – you have to be better without the ball; and we have been, we have shown that.

“We just have to get back to that. We do have talented players who can be very effective. We just have to be better.