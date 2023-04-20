Under the NI Football League umbrella, the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership is now bigger than ever having expanded to ten clubs with two new teams meaning more games, more drama and the advent of professional contracts for female players.

Gerard Lawlor, NIFL Chief Executive said; “We’re delighted to see the return of the Women’s Premiership and for the first time with our new title sponsor Sports Direct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We welcome two new clubs to the top-flight of female football in Northern Ireland and it with so much excitement about the new season it really does now mean more than ever, and we can’t wait to get started!”

As part of the Means more than Ever campaign, NIFL consulted with the key players in the league to understand what drives them to play football, after lengthy conversations the players felt that winning and leaving a legacy were the most important features of their role in the game.

This concept has been applied to a new marketing campaign that fans will see through our PR, social media and a billboard campaign across all of Northern Ireland to celebrate the launch of the new season!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the opening round of the Women’s Premiership sees reigning champions Cliftonville Ladies start the defence of their title at home to Linfield Women at Solitude.

The newly promoted clubs are both on the road as Larne Women make the trip to Sion Swifts Ladies for their first top-flight match and Ballymena United Women travel to Seaview to take on Crusaders.

Cliftonville Ladies will look to retain their Sports Direct Women's Premiership title as the new season gets underway on Sunday.

Last season’s runners-up Glentoran Women host Derry City Women at Ashfield and finally last season’s two promoted clubs Lisburn Ladies and Mid Ulster Ladies meet at the Bluebell Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The games come thick and fast as the second round of games reconvenes three days later on Wednesday 26 April, with Derry City hosting Cliftonville Ladies at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in the pick of the games.

Opening Fixtures

Sunday 23 April 2023

Cliftonville Ladies v Linfield Women (4pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crusaders Strikers v Ballymena United Women (2pm)

Glentoran Women v Derry City Women (2pm)

Lisburn Ladies v Mid Ulster Ladies (4pm)