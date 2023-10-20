Tanya Oxtoby will have one new face in her panel for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League double header against Hungary later this month.

The Northern Ireland senior women’s team manager has added Cliftonville Ladies defender Kelsie Burrows to her squad, but the rest of the group remains unchanged from last month.

Burrows’ inclusion means Oxtoby now has a 24-strong panel to choose from as she aims to put more points on the board in the Nations League.

The first of the two games against Hungary in League B Group 1 is due to be staged next Friday (27 October) at Gyirmoti Stadion in Gyor, the main city of north-west Hungary. The game will have a 5.15pm kick-off UK time.

Northern Ireland Women pictured after their 1-0 success against Albania in the Nations League as boss Tanya Oxtoby has announced her latest squad

And the following Tuesday (31 October) the two sides will meet again at Seaview Stadium in Belfast, with a 7pm start.

Last month Northern Ireland lost their first ever match in the UEFA Women’s Nations League – 3-0 to Republic of Ireland in Dublin – before bouncing back to defeat Albania Women 1-0 at home.

Hungary drew with Albania away in their opening fixture in the inaugural Nations League and then lost 4-0 at home to the Republic in their second game.

Northern Ireland’s fixtures in League B Group 1 will conclude with an away game against Albania on Friday 1 December followed by a home game against the Republic on 5 December. The Republic are top seeds in the group, with Northern Ireland the second seeds.

The senior women’s squad for the double header against Hungary is as follows:

Goalkeepers - Rachael Norney (Cliftonville Ladies), Shannon Turner (Wolverhampton Wanderers Women), Lilie Woods (Mid Ulster Ladies).

Defenders - Abbie Magee and Kelsie Burrows (both Cliftonville Ladies), Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville, USA), Ellie Mason (Birmingham City Women), Sarah McFadden (Durham Women), Rebecca McKenna (Charlton Athletic Women), Laura Rafferty (Southampton Women), Demi Vance (Glentoran Women).

Midfielders - Joely Andrews, Nadene Caldwell and Chloe McCarron (all Glentoran Women), Megan Bell (Rangers Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women), Caragh Hamilton (Lewes).