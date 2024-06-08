Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glentoran Women, Cliftonville Ladies and Derry City Women all cruised to important victories in the latest round of Sports Direct Women's Premiership action, while it ended scoreless at Inver Park as Larne Women collected their first point of the campaign.

Cliftonville moved three points clear at the top following a four-goal defeat of Linfield Women at Midgley Park.

The Reds moved in front after just eight minutes courtesy of Hannah Doherty's cracking left-foot strike low into the net, and that was how it stayed until early in the second half when Caitlin McGuinness laid the ball off for elder sister Kirsty to fire an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Danielle Maxwell added to the visitors advantage on 67 minutes before, deep into stoppage time, Carla Devine added a fourth to round off a dominant performance.

Action from Stangmore Park as Derry City Women defeated Mid Ulster Ladies (Photo: Cathriona Gillen)

At the Bluebell Stadium, defending champions Glentoran continued their perfect start to the campaign with a 3-1 victory over Lisburn Ladies.

Kerry Beattie got the Glens off the mark with just over half-an-hour on the clock, with birthday girl Jess Foy doubling up just moments later.

Nadene Caldwell continued the scoring not long after the break with a great left foot volley, and whilst Danielle Winter pulled one back for Lisburn midway through the second half it wasn't enough to inspire a comeback from the home side.

Derry City moved into the top half of the table with a comprehensive 6-1 defeat of Mid Ulster Ladies at Stangmore Park.

The sides traded goals in the first half with Caoirse Doherty's opener for City being cancelled out by Eimear McGarrity on the half-hour mark.

But the Candystripes came into their own in the second half with goals either side of the hour from Saoirse Healey and Ellie Long helping them seize control of the game, before a further three finishes from Tara O'Connor-Farren, Doherty again and Abby Alexander put the outcome well beyond any doubt.

Meanwhile, at Inver Park, Larne got off the mark following a scoreless draw with Crusaders Strikers.