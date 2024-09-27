Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory Hale believes his beloved Cliftonville have to improve results against Larne and Linfield if they are to stand a chance of lifting the Gibson Cup this season.

The Reds failed to beat either of their title contenders in the league last season as the Inver Reds sealed back-to-back Premiership triumphs.

Jim Magilton’s side have the chance to earn their first league victory against Larne since January 2023 as the two teams clash at Solitude this evening.

Hale, who has only recently returned to the Cliftonville midfield after injury, says the game will come down to fine margins.

Cliftonville ace Rory Hale who has recently returned from injury

"In these big games, they are won and lost in both boxes," he stated.

"You defend your box and take your chances in the opposition box and it's as simple as that in those big games.

"We can be solid and take our chances - which I know we can do - then we are confident we can get a result.

"We know it's going to be difficult, we've had some tough games against Larne but I think we let ourselves down in the big games against Larne and Linfield, which ultimately put us out of the title race.

"I think if we want to have a real crack at the league title this season then we need to address that and start taking points against teams around us."

Cliftonville ended their 45-year wait to win the Irish Cup last season and Hale says the euphoria of collecting silverware means there is an added hunger within the Solitude changing room to create similar memories.

He commented: "It was a great season last year.

"It's probably more of the same and probably even more this time around.

"It's how you can get better as qualifying for Europe is probably the minimum for this team.

"If you can build on another trophy - or maybe two - and go closer for the league title and see where it takes us.

"It's always about improving and can we get better from the previous season.

"Last season was the first taste of success for many of the players.

"Winning trophies like that you can't get bored of it and you want more of it every single season, regardless whether it's the County Antrim Shield, the League Cup, Irish Cup, whatever it may be.

"We are in there to win it and as a player that's all you can ask for. You want to be winning trophies every single season.”

All-action Hale, who admitted he is back from injury a few weeks ahead of schedule. was full of praise for Larne’s exploits in Europe but hopes the gruelling schedule may allow other title contenders to take advantage.

"It's obviously putting the league on the map,” he continued.

"Conference League football is crazy when you think about it.

"We've watched Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk play in Europe the last few years, so of course it's great to see the Irish League being put on the map.

"With Larne having all these games...hopefully we can exploit that and maybe go one further ourselves.