Cliftonville ensured they will have the chance to defend their Irish Cup crown after a 3-0 semi-final win against Ards at Windsor Park.

The Premiership side put Ards to the sword at the National Stadium as Joe Gormley, Alex Parsons and Ryan Corrigan netted in a professional performance by Jim Magilton’s men, who will meet either Dungannon Swifts or Bangor in the showpiece decider in early May.

After both teams tested each other in the early stages, Cliftonville began to have joy by playing the ball over the top of Ards defence.

The first big chance arrived with 12 minutes on the clock as Rory Hale’s ball played Ryan Curran through on goal. Despite Ards’ protestations for an offside flag, play continued with Alex Moore rushing off his line to thwart the Reds striker.

Joe Gormley celebrates after netting the opener for Cliftonville in their Irish Cup semi-final against Ards

Moments later, the Ards defence was once again split in two as Harry Wilson’s clever pass looked to play in Shea Gordon, and whilst Moore was able to come off his line and clear the ball, he left his goal gaping with Shea Kearney’s follow-up going over the crossbar.

Ards, who had beaten Premiership opposition in Ballymena United and Loughgall to progress to the last four – threatened for the first time on 21 minutes when Eamon Scannell did fantastically well to keep the ball in play and pick out Aidan Steele inside the area. The midfielder showed quick feet to evade his marker and his goal bound effort was blocked away by Luke Conlan.

However, despite Ards’ resolute start, the holders struck first blood on 29 minutes when Hale’s clever flick sent Gormley through on goal and the Reds marksman did the rest by duly dispatching beyond the dive of Moore.

Gormley would go close yet again just four minutes before the break as Hale’s ball towards Curran was intercepted into the striker’s path. The 35-year-old took a neat first touch before curling an effort from the edge of the box just wide of the far post.

After a tight start to the second-half, Magilton’s men missed a massive chance to double their lead as Curran found himself one-on-one with Moore but was denied, with Gormley uncharacteristically putting the rebound wide from an inviting position.

Soon after, Gormley and Curran linked-up at the edge of the area to pick out Sean Stewart but the full-back’s effort failed to trouble Moore.

On 66 minutes, Cliftonville had further frustration as Kearney’s inviting cross was met by Arran Pettifer at the back post but the midfielder’s shot on the stretch went wide.

With the game beginning to get stretched as Ards searched for an equaliser, they understandably left gaps at the back and it almost exploited with around 20 minutes remaining when Curran’s cross was stabbed inches wide by Gormley.

Ards began to get some joy but the final ball let them down as they got into inviting positions but they did go close on 71 minutes when Darius Roohi’s cross took a wicked deflection and had to be tipped over the crossbar by Lewis Ridd.

However, that chance was it good as it got as Cliftonville sealed their passage into May’s final with Hale once again the architect. The tireless midfielder picked up space on the left-hand side and his cross was on a plate for substitute Parsons to head home at the back post.

John Bailie’s men understandably went for broke in a bid to get back into the contest and Cliftonville almost punished their north Down opponents on the counter attack as Pettifer’s low effort came back off the post.

Teenage striker Corrigan provided the assist for Gormley’s winner in the BetMcLean Cup final success over Glentoran and the veteran returned the favour as Cliftonville made it 3-0 on 85 minutes. A poor clearance by Moore was seized upon by Gormley and he picked out Corrigan who tapped the ball into an empty net.