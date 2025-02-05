Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton says he is hoping to get a few more bodies back for the second half of the season after the Reds played out a goalless draw at Coleraine on Tuesday night.

In a low-key contest on the Ballycastle Road, the Bannsiders had arguably the better chances of the game but neither side did enough to break the deadlock.

Cliftonville and Coleraine both played extra-time in Saturday's Irish Cup ties, and Magilton said that had a big factor in his starting line-up as Jonny Addis, Rory Hale and Joe Gormley were all named as substitutes.

He said: "I think Saturday had taken so much out of both teams when you went to extra time and our numbers were so high after the game.

"That's why we made so many changes because of the amount of energy they expended on Saturday and we also had boys chomping at the bit looking to play.

"It was a cautious start but I thought we played better in the first half than we did in the second.

"It was all hands to the pump in the second half with our defending and I thought we showed great character again.

"It's always a difficult game coming to Coleraine and coming away with something is a bonus for us.

"We just have to keep building on that momentum and bring it into Sunday.

"We're trying to build that momentum and we're getting bodies back too which is great.

"Sean Stewart played in the reserves last night as well, which is another body back for us.

"Shea Gordon is waiting in the wings and Kris Lowe has got more minutes behind him.

"We're getting our squad back together and we're going to need everybody as there's lots of games coming up and there's a big push."

One player who is waiting in the wings to make his Cliftonville debut is attacker Alex Parsons, who joined the Reds in the January transfer window from Brisbane Roar in Australia.

Magilton acknowledged that he had to use his contact book in order to bring the 25-year-old to Solitude ahead of Sunday’s clash at home to Portadown.

"I've always kept great contacts in Australia. There's some very good young players coming through the ranks there and they're all looking for an opportunity,” he stated.

"When the opportunity came up to sign him we had negotiations with his agent and Alex and he's very excited about the prospect of coming over.

"He's travelling overnight so we'll get him in on Thursday and we'll get a look at him with a view to Sunday.

"He's technically a really good footballer and can play in any of the three positions up front.

"He's got a lovely left foot and a real eye for goal.

"I joked with him we'll swap and I'll go there to the warm weather.

"The one thing you want when you speak to a player is that you get a vibe off them that fills you with encouragement.